Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 23 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Monday shared snapshots of the Spring Festival celebrations in Kolkata.

Xu said that the festival reminds revellers that culture transcends all boundaries.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Sharing some snapshots of the Chinese community celebrating the Spring Festival in Kolkata -- a beautiful reminder that tradition and cultural diversity transcend all borders."

The Chinese Ambassador also shared heartwarming details of an Indian family celebrating the Chinese New Year.

"Meet the Lourdes family -- an Indian family celebrating the Chinese New Year! Family reunion is the best part of the festival-- whether in China or India," he wrote.

Xu further shared drone visuals from Wuhan on the Chinese New Year.

"Over Wuhan, hundreds of drones danced through the night, weaving blessings of the New Year across the canvas of the sky. This is the romance of a Chinese New Year--written in light, powered by technology," he said.

The Chinese community and citizens in Kolkata's Tangra of West Bengal celebrated another new year in Chinatown.

Located in the eastern part of the city, Chinatown is known for its authentic Chinese cuisine and was historically a hub for high-quality leather products in eastern India.

Every year, a cultural evening is organised to celebrate the Chinese New Year in India. The festival is one of the most important holidays as it is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Asia.

Notbaly, the day and date of the Chinese New Year are not fixed because the day is celebrated in accordance with the lunar calendar and falls between January 21 and February 20.

On this occasion, people use fireworks to fight against a monster named Nian, who would arrive on New Year's Eve to eat people and their livestock. As per the belief, people use fireworks to call off this monster and hence it has been a tradition being followed ever since.

It is pertinent to mention that each Chinese New Year has a zodiac sign; this year, 2026, is the Year of the Horse for the Chinese. (ANI)

