Beijing, May 13 (PTI) China's senior foreign ministry official in-charge of Asian affairs Liu Jinsong met Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat amid India-Pakistan military conflict and exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

Liu, who is the Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, met Rawat on Monday, a brief press release from the ministry said.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

The brief press release from the foreign ministry said the two sides exchanged views on China-India relations and issues of common concern,

This is also what the international community hopes to see, he said. China supports and welcomes this latest development, he added.

China hopes that India and Pakistan will cement and continue the ceasefire momentum, avoid further conflict, properly handle differences through dialogue and negotiation, and return to the track of political settlement, he said.

China is ready to stay in communication with India and Pakistan and play a constructive role in realising a full and lasting ceasefire between the two countries and keeping the region peaceful and stable, he said.

China on Monday welcomed the understanding between India and Pakistan saying that it is in the fundamental and long-term interest of both countries, and is conducive to regional peace and stability.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing had earlier cautioned state-run tabloid Global Times to verify messages before posting them on social media.

