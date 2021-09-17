Dushanbe [Tajikistan], September 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian vowed to promote bilateral cooperation when they met here on Thursday.

Wang said that since the establishment of the new Iranian government, the bilateral relations have maintained a positive momentum of development with intensive communication at all levels, which shows that the two countries enjoy a high-level comprehensive strategic partnership.

China firmly supports Iran in opposing hegemony, and safeguarding its sovereignty, dignity, legitimate rights and interests, Wang said, adding that China is willing to work with Iran to implement the bilateral comprehensive cooperation plan, and promote cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road and in such fields as energy and resources.

China will continue to provide assistance to Iran in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and supports Iran to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he said.

China is willing to work with Iran to strengthen coordination and cooperation on regional and international affairs, keep negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in the right direction and reach consensus on it at an early date, jointly promote the establishment of an inclusive political structure in Afghanistan, and take concrete actions to combat all forms of terrorism, he added.

Amir Abdollahian said that Iran-China relations have strategic significance and a solid foundation. The new Iranian government is willing to work with China to thoroughly implement the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries and accelerate cooperation in such areas as transportation, energy, culture, technology, and tourism.

Iran appreciates China's great help with its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopes to strengthen vaccine cooperation with China, he said.

The new Iranian government attaches importance to neighbouring countries and Asia, appreciates China's support for Iran to become a full member of the SCO, and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China on the Iranian nuclear issue, the Afghanistan issue and others, he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

