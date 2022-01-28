Beijing [China], January 28 (ANI): The Chinese mainland recorded 39 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, local media reported citing National Health Commission on Friday.

Xinhua News Agency reported that out of the new local infections on Thursday, 16 were reported in Zhejiang, nine in Heilongjiang, eight in Beijing, four in Tianjin, and one each in Guizhou and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, according to the commission.

Thursday also saw reports of 25 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the news agency said.

A total of 54 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Thursday, 42 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 105,875.

There were 2,268 patients still under treatment on Thursday, of whom nine were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, China is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases in its major cities including Beijing.

After reporting the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the strict new COVID-19 restrictions come into force in the city. This comes ahead of Winter Olympics which is scheduled to be held next month. (ANI)

