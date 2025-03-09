Kathmandu, Mar 9 (PTI) Police arrested two people, including a Chinese national, from Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday as they were carrying illegal foreign bank notes.

Chinese national Mei Wenhao, 22, was arrested along with one million and 42,000 Japanese Yen and USD 580 as he was about to board a Flydubai flight heading towards Dubai, Nepal police said in its news bulletin.

Similarly, Nepalese national Sanim Raj was arrested along with USD 7,500 as he was about to board an Air India flight heading towards Delhi, police said. They were found to be carrying the foreign currency notes without any supporting documents.

The police handed them over to the Revenue Investigation Department in Pulchowk, Lalitpur, for initiating necessary legal action.

