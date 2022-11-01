Lhasa [Tibet], November 1 (ANI): China's attempt at Sinicization of the Tibetan Buddhist identity is no hidden secret to the world, however, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) extensive plans to control the reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama reveals the sinister designs of Beijing's post-Dalai Lama era.

Recently, two internal documents recovered by a Tibetan researcher revealed the extensive plans of the CCP to control the reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama, reported Tibet Press.

Although the 14th Dalai Lama has made it clear that the reincarnation process would only initiate within the value systems and preaching of Buddhism; and any attempt to superficially name a successor by the CCP would remain discredited within Buddhist communities around the world as well as in the Tibetan region.

However, China has been reaching out to other international Buddhist communities through financial investments as well as facilitating the renovation of important Buddhist sites and financing the construction of monuments with Buddhist linkages, reported Tibet Press.

The investments in the regions, specifically in Southeast Asia, which has a majority Buddhist population, have been invariably linked to the multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

The CCP views the next selected Dalai Lama to be a part of their outreach of quenching the Tibetan question while also curbing the growing animosity within the region by installing a leader of their choice and not through the religious process of Buddhism.

This in itself is a significant cause for concern for regions and countries that value human rights and have constantly voiced their worry on the same, reported Tibet Press.

The report published by the International Tibet Network and Tibet Justice Centre in a similar understanding as that discussed above examined elaborately the Chinese preparations for a 'Post Dalai Era'.

The specific connotation of an era post the 14th Dalai Lama, the report states is adopted in order to convey China's plan to capitalize on the succession race once the 14th Dalai Lama is no more, reported Tibet Press.

It is quite evident that the CCP is concerting all its efforts to exploit the inevitable passing of the Dalai Lama to cement its stronghold upon the troubled region.

This invariably addresses many issues for the CCP in one go itself.

Firstly, it addresses a long-standing debate on who rules over the Tibetan region; China's legitimacy has always been questioned due to the presence of the Dalai Lama in India.

Secondly, it helps the Chinese administration to quell human rights violations in the region by asserting dominance in the region through a self-installed Dalai Lama over the Autonomous Tibetan region.

Finally, the succession also has worldwide implications in terms of Chinese hawkish aspirations in and around its neighbourhood, reported Tibet Press. (ANI)

