Beijing, November 30: Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes to consolidate his power and further expand Beijing's ambition after the Sixth Plenum of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

According to the Hong Kong Post, President Xi appears determined to exploit to some extent the advantage that comes from the declining US military influence in the Indo- Pacific. Also Read | Emirates Warns Omicron Could Cause ‘significant Traumas’ for Aviation Industry – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Further, Xi Jinping wishes to be on part with the founding father of the world's most populous nation Mao Zedong, and Deng Xiaoping who released the animal spirits of the Marxist nation by introducing capitalist-style reforms and set China on course for an economic miracle. Also Read | Omicron Spread: More Cases of New COVID-19 Variant Reported in Australia's New South Wales.

For a person with a sky-rocketing ambition, it is hardly surprising that Xi Jinping also fancies himself as the greatest Chinese leader, ahead of the founding father of the world's most populous nation Mao Zedong, and Deng Xiaoping who released the animal spirits of the Marxist nation by introducing capitalist-style reforms and set China on course for an economic miracle, according to the Hongkong Post.

Despite Xi Jinping's ambition, it's true that China lags behind the US in terms of technological advances. Earlier, Plenary Session cemented Xi's eminent status in Chinese political history and its importance could be understood in the context of the Communist Party of China's centenary observation.

The consolidation of President Xi power in China will coincide with Beijing's further ambition across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to the Hongkong Post.

Further, China has increased its hectic military preparations on its side of the LAC under President Xi Jinping's Presidency and India has also taken active steps to counter Being's ambition.

On the other hand, China has earlier tried to develop its maritime capabilities to challenge US supremacy in the greater Indo-Pacific region which had led US to develop further its capabilities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)