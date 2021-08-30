Islamabad [Pakistan] August 30 (ANI): The Board of Trustees of Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) expressed concerns over increasing attacks on women in the country.

The developments came after an attack on a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore on August 14, JustEarth News reported.

Also Read | Hurricane Ida Knocks Out Power Supply in New Orleans, The Biggest City in Louisiana.

Vice-Chairperson of TI Pakistan highlighted that Muhammad Ali Jinnah had "envisioned a Pakistan where women can stand shoulder to shoulder with men," but the administration has failed so miserably in it.

In order to emerge as a prosperous nation, Pakistan has to safeguard the rights of women, provide them protection and put in place strong laws to hold those responsible for attacks on women accountable, Iqbal added. Meanwhile, Chairperson of TIP Yasmeen Lari also said that protecting women in the country is a test case for the current government and our criminal justice system, JustEarth News reported the Business Recorder.

Also Read | US Airstrike in Kabul: At Least 10 Including Children Killed, Says Report.

The safety of women has become a growing concern in Pakistan, which has in the recent past witnessed several instances of crimes against women, including rape and other crimes.

The News International in its editorial also raised concerns over the rights of women, their dignity and sense of respect in the country. Every day, it said, at least 11 women are raped in the country, and the rape of small girls - and boys - some no older than a few years in age.

Just recently, ugly images involving the sexual assault of a couple were flashed across social media. "This is not a rare occurrence - though the fact that this case's video evidence went viral is what moved the police force to arrest the men responsible," reported the publication.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has also highlighted other forms of violence against women, which include sexual assault and domestic violence prevalent across the country.

The HRCP report cites that last year Pakistan completed the review of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) in line with its fifth periodic report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)