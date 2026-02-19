Canberra [Australia], February 19 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi discussed bilateral defence cooperation with Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart during his four-day visit to Australia.

According to the Indian Army, both army chiefs are alumni of the United States Army War College and share professional comradery.

ADG PI wrote on X, "A ceremonial welcome was accorded to General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, at the Russell Offices with a Guard of Honour. COAS called on Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australian Army. Both chiefs are alumni of the United States Army War College, Class of 2015, a shared professional bond that continues to strengthen strategic understanding between the two armies."

The two army chiefs discussed defence cooperation, regional security dynamics, and expanding the scope of joint exercises between India and Australia.

"The discussions focused on advancing bilateral defence cooperation, regional security dynamics and expanding the scope of joint exercises. The COAS was also briefed on key operational and capability developments, reinforcing the growing India-Australia Army partnership," ADG PI added.

He also visited the Australian Defence College, where he met Australian Defence College Commander Major General Martin White and Australian War College Commandant Brigadier Lara Troy.

ADG PI posted on X, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the Australian Defence College, where he interacted with Major General Martin White, Commander, Australian Defence College, and Brigadier Lara Troy, Commandant, Australian War College. He later addressed the faculty and student officers of the Australian Command and Staff College, ACSC, sharing perspectives on contemporary leadership, emerging strategic challenges, and the evolving role of the Armed Forces in a dynamic security environment. His address emphasised jointness, adaptability, and the critical role of professional military education in shaping future-ready leaders."

During his visit, the Indian Army Chief also laid a wreath and attended the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial.

"COAS General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Australian War Memorial, where he laid a wreath and attended the solemn Last Post Ceremony, paying tribute to the fallen and honouring their supreme sacrifice in the service of peace and security. The ceremony reflects shared values, enduring bonds, and a collective remembrance of sacrifice that continues to strengthen ties between the armed forces of both nations," ADG PI wrote in a separate X post.

According to the Defence Ministry, General Upendra Dwivedi is on an official visit to Australia from February 16 to 19. The visit is aimed at further strengthening India-Australia defence ties and reinforcing the growing convergence between the two nations. (ANI)

