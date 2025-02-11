Washington, Feb 11 (AP) Coca-Cola posted better-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter as its sales volumes rose in the US, China and elsewhere.

Revenue for the Atlanta beverage giant rose 6 per cent to USD 11.5 billion. That was better than the USD 10.68 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Analysts had expected Coke's unit case volumes to be up less than 1 per cent. But the company reported unit case volumes up 2 per cent, reversing a slide from earlier in the year.

Net income rose 11 per cent to USD 2.2 billion for the October-December period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 55 cents per share. That also beat analysts' forecasts of 52 cents. (AP)

