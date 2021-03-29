Bogota [Colombia], March 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia registered 7,139 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 2,382,730, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said on Sunday.

The country also reported 165 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 62,955, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 1,726,924 citizens have been vaccinated in the South American country, and 176,068 people have already received the second jab. (ANI/Xinhua)

