Mariupol, May 5 (AP) The commander of the main defending force at the Azovstal steel mill in the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says Russian troops have broken into the territory of the mill, where limited evacuations of besieged civilians occurred last week.

The Russian government, meanwhile, pledged to facilitate humanitarian corridors from Thursday through Saturday to enable more evacuations.

Also Read | World Press Freedom Index: Shehbaz Sharif Slams Imran Khan After Media Watchdog Downgrades Pakistan.

In a video posted Wednesday, Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Ukrainian Azov regiment, said the incursions had continued a second day "and there are heavy, bloody battles."

Azovstal remains one of the biggest hubs of Ukrainian military resistance and has been subjected to massive Russian aerial bombardments and shelling. Russian State TV showed smoke rising over Azovstal.

Also Read | Pakistan Drops Further on World Press Freedom Index, Down to 157th Position.

Hundreds of Ukrainian forces from different parts of the army, as well as civilians, remain in the plant's underground shelters. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)