Nairobi, November 6: Tanzania's precision air crashed into Lake Victoria which is Africa's largest lake by area on Sunday, CNN reported citing the officials.

The largest lake in Africa was struck by the downed aircraft near Bukoba airport, according to a Precision Air official who talked to CNN. Tanzania: Small Passenger Plane Crashes into Lake Victoria in Bukoba (Watch Video).

Commercial Plane crashes into Tanzania's Lake Victoria:

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria while trying to land in Tanzania; no word on casualties pic.twitter.com/EpRrgPvAVB — BNO News (@BNONews) November 6, 2022

With dozens of passengers on board as per officials, the fatalities in the crash remain undetermined as the investigation is underway. Notably, Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline based out of Dar es Salaam.

There is no immediate information on how many were exactly on board and injured in the crash.

