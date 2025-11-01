Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 1 (ANI): Noriaki Abe, Political Affairs Minister at the Embassy of Japan, on Saturday reaffirmed Japan's commitment to its strategic partnership with India while visiting Assam.

In an interaction with ANI, Abe emphasised the importance of multifaceted cooperation between the two nations, covering areas such as renewable energy, infrastructure development, health, and people-to-people exchanges, stressing that Japan and India share a common purpose and vision for development, and both countries are committed to enhancing connectivity and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

"Thank you very much for this wonderful opportunity to interact with a distinguished member of the BJP, Assam. I made it clear and loud three points. Japan is committed to our common purpose and pledge to develop the vision, enhance connectivity, and promote people-to-people exchange," he said.

Abe highlighted the need for cooperation in various areas, including renewable energy, infrastructure development, health, language training, and skill development for youth and seniors.

"And second, our cooperation should be more functional and multifaceted ranging from renewable energies, infrastructure development, health, use and many more, language training, scaling the youths and re-skilling the seniors. And third, our common goal is achieved by the way that we share the responsibilities," he added.

Abe expressed Japan's interest in investing in Assam for shared prosperity, particularly in cutting-edge technologies like semiconductors. He urged the state government to improve infrastructure, connectivity, and provide highly skilled professionals to attract Japanese enterprises.

"Let us work together, continue to work together for the common goals and shared prosperity into the future. More and more Japanese enterprises are interested in deploying their business, investing in Assam, in cutting-edge technologies areas, such as semiconductor, as I mentioned. So we expect that state of Assam will provide us more opportunities by improving the infrastructure, by improving the connectivity, and by providing us with highly skilled professionals," he said.

Abe's statement reflects the growing interest of Japanese enterprises in investing in India, particularly in states like Assam. With its strategic location and rich natural resources, Assam offers immense opportunities for investment and growth. The Japanese government's commitment to India's development is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Abe said that now is the time to implement the vision laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Japan.

"The Honorable Prime Minister Modi visited Japan at the end of August, fleshed out decades-long objectives between our two wonderful partnerships. So now what is important is implementation. Let us work together to materialize the leaders' words into actions and real programs," he said.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday and congratulated her on assuming office. He discussed the shared vision of advancing the partnership between the two countries and the leaders underscored that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

Sharing the details of the call in a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility. We agreed that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity." (ANI)

