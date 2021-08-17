Moroni [Comoros], August 16 (ANI): Comoros President Azali Assoumani has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the country on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India.

"Your Excellency, Dear Prime Minister, the celebration of the 75th anniversary of your country's independence gives me the opportunity to express to you my warmest congratulations as well as my most sincere wishes of happiness and good health. I also wish your honourable family much happiness and progress and prosperity to your great and beautiful country," Assoumani said.

The Defence Minister and Chief of Cabinet of Comoros Youssoufa Mohamed Ali also wished India on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the friendly Indian people on the occasion of their 75th anniversary of Independence. I extend my best wishes for the well-being and success of the Republic of India," Ali wrote in a tweet.

"Comoros and the Republic of India have historical ties. I am convinced that the relations of cooperation and friendship between the two brotherly countries will be further consolidated for the mutual benefit of the two peoples. Happy Independence Day," he added.

India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had visited Comoros in October 2019 on a state visit and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two countries.

India had also provided assistance to Comoros to help fight COVID-19. (ANI)

