Muzaffarabad [PoJK], September 29 (ANI): A complete shutdown strike is currently underway in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with all markets, shops, and business centres closed. Streets and alleys across the region are deserted as the Kashmiri population shows strong support for the Joint Action Committee by halting all commercial activities.

According to a report by Samaa TV, life in PoJK came to a halt on Monday following a strike call by the Public Action Committee. The protest led to the closure of markets, suspension of transport services, and disruption in communication networks amid rising public anger over long-standing, unresolved issues.

Samaa TV further noted that although schools were officially open, classrooms remained empty as most students stayed home. The report also emphasised that, for a second straight day, internet and mobile phone services remained suspended throughout PoJK. In a rare move, even landline telephone services were cut off, deepening the region's isolation from the rest of the world.

The strike was initiated by the Public Action Committee, which has presented a list of 38 demands. Key among them are the elimination of 12 reserved seats for refugees and the removal of privileges granted to the political elite. The Committee has also announced plans to hold a rally later in the day to intensify its protest movement.

Pakistani media outlet Dawn reported that authorities held flag marches across major towns in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, demonstrating their power amid a tense calm. Meanwhile, leaders of a civil society alliance continued to rally support for region-wide lockdown on Monday.

According to Dawn, in Muzaffarabad, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a core member of the Public Action Committee, addressed a crowd, emphasising that their campaign is not against any ideology or institution but is aimed at securing the genuine rights of their people, which have been denied for over seven decades under various pretexts.

He described the strike as "Plan A," intended to send a clear message that the people's patience has run out, urging authorities to either grant their rights or face public backlash. Mir also revealed that the alliance has backup strategies, Plans B and C, with Plan D being the most severe if their demands remain unmet. (ANI)

