Kabul [Afghanistan], October 30 (ANI): The Taliban on Friday reiterated that it had completed all conditions for recognition by the international community, local media reported.

According to Tolo News, the Russian foreign ministry's spokesperson recently said that the "Taliban" should fulfil the expectations of the international community for recognition.

"The Islamic Emirate expects the regional and world countries to engage with the Afghans and recognise the current government under the leadership of the Islamic Emirate," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate.

"Therefore, the Islamic Emirate would be able to responsibly engage in (resolving) the problems and challenges with the world," Karimi added.

"The Taliban should fulfil the expectation of the international community for the formation of an inclusive government based on ethnicity, countering the terrorism and freedom of citizens," Tolo News quoted Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Federations' foreign ministry as saying.

To resolve the ongoing challenges, political experts said that Afghanistan needs to be recognised by the world, Tolo News reported.

"(The people) pay for the price of the non-recognition of the Afghan government. Inclusivity and participatory government is the wish of all Afghans," said Fazal Hadi Wazin, a university instructor. "If a government is not inclusive, it will be deprived of the support of the people."

"(They) use recognition and impose conditions as pressure," said Aziz Miraj, a former diplomat.

It has been over two months when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces after US military drawdown. Meanwhile, Russia, the United States, Japan, Canada, France, UK have expressed that they are not planning to recognise the government formed by the Taliban. (ANI)

