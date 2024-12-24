Washington [US], December 24 (ANI): The United States (US) has expressed concern over the sentencing of 25 people by a military court in Pakistan's Islamabad after it found them guilty of targeting army installations.

"The United States is concerned by the sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal and calls upon Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a post on X on Monday.

This comes a day after the European Union (EU) voiced similar concerns.

On Sunday, the EU European expressed concerns over the sentencing of 25 people by a military court, noting that the decision was inconsistent with Pakistan's commitments to ensure a 'fair and public' trial of each person, as reported by The Express Tribune.

In a statement, the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels said, "The European Union notes with concern the sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court on December 21 in Pakistan."

The EU's statement came after the military court sentenced 25 people to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for targeting military installations during protests which erupted after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in May last year.

In a statement, the Pakistan military stated that the country on May 9 saw tragic incidents of "politically provoked violence and arson at multiple places, marking a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan" when, building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies, politically orchestrated attacks were conducted at the army installations, The Express Tribune reported.

Terming the action of protesters as "blatant acts of violence," the Pakistan military said, "These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored the necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion."

A field general court martial sentenced 25 people in the first phase after reviewing evidence and completion of proper legal procedures, according to the statement released by the Pakistan military. However, the EU has expressed concerns over the verdicts announced by military courts. In a statement, the EU statement said, "These verdicts are seen as inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)."

It further said, "In line with article 14 of ICCPR, every person is entitled to a fair and public trial in a court that is independent, impartial and competent, and has the right to adequate and effective legal representation. It also stipulates that any judgement rendered in a criminal case shall be made public."

According to the EU statement, under the EU's generalised scheme of preferences plus (GSP+), beneficiary countries, including Pakistan, have voluntarily agreed to implement effectively 27 international core conventions - including the ICCPR - to continue benefitting from GSP+ status.

The GSP+ gives tariff preferences for imports to the EU from vulnerable developing nations to support poverty eradication, sustainable development and their participation in the global economy as well as reinforce good governance.

Eligible nations like Pakistan can export goods to the EU market at zero duties for 66 per cent of tariff lines. This preferential status remains conditional for GSP+ nations showcasing tangible progress on the implementation of 27 international conventions on human and labour rights, environmental protection, climate change and good governance, according to The Express Tribune report.

GSP+ status has been beneficial for Pakistan's business increasing their exports to the EU market by 65 per cent since the country became part of GSP+ in 2014. The European single market with over 440 consumers is Pakistan's most important destination. (ANI)

