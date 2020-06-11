World News | Conde Nast's Vice President Matt Duckor Resigns Amid Accusations of Homophobia, Racism: Report

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Matt Duckor, vice president and head of Conde Nast's fast-growing lifestyle programming group resigned on Wednesday after accusations of bias against homophobic, racism and allegations of suppressing diversification of magazine by several Bon Appetit employees, according to an exclusive investigation by Business Insider.

Duckor resignation from the company was confirmed by an e-mail from Conde Nast Entertainment president Oren Katzeff obtained by Business Insider.

An interim will be announced "as soon as possible," Katzeff said in his email.

Duckor, who led the publisher's programming efforts, left the company shortly after the sudden departure of Adam Rapoport as Bon Appetit's editor.

In a Business Insider investigation published on Tuesday, current and former staffers said that Duckor failed to include non-white talent in Bon Appetit's video content.

Duckor headed videos for Bon Appetit, along with Conde Nast brands such as Architectural Digest and Vogue.

After a Twitter user recently surfaced offensive tweets about gay people and people of colour, Duckor apologised, writing on Twitter that there was "no excuse for them."

Business Insider previously reported on Wednesday that Duckor was under investigation at Conde Nast.

At Bon Appetit, the leadership team has been under fire since this weekend, after a photo of former editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport dressed in stereotypical Puerto Rican garb resurfaced, the media reported further.

Conde Nast is a global media company that is home to some of the world's leading brands including Vogue, GQ, Bon Appetit, Vanity Fair, Wired, Architectural Digest (AD), Conde Nast Traveler and La Cucina Italiana.

The departures have come as part of a sudden cultural shift at Conde Nast and other media companies that have taken place against a backdrop of the worldwide protests prompted by the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after he was pinned to the ground by a white police officer.

In recent days, high-ranking editors have also left other publications, including The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Refinery29, after facing similar complaints from current or former employees of those organizations. (ANI)

