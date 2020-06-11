Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Comments on Kalapani Region 'Inappropriate And Unacceptable'

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (Photo Credit: ANI)

Nepal, June 11: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on Wednesday stated that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shown 'disrespect' towards Nepal with his comments on the Kalapani region dispute. According to a Times Now report, he said, CM Yogi's comments were 'inappropriate and illegitimate'.

UP CM had said that 'Nepal should think of long term consequences' before determining political boundary with India. According to Oli, Adityanath had equated Nepal with what Tibet faced in the 1950s saying the comments made by him are "condemnable" and "threatening" Nepal is unacceptable. Nepal Releases New Map Amid Border Disputes With India, Shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura As Part of Its Territory.

Nepal last month launched its new political map. Ever since then, the diplomatic relationship between the two countries has been strained. This new map shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as parts of Nepal. The map was approved by the Nepal cabinet. The new map which shows Kalapani, a strategically important tri-junction between India, China and Nepal in Uttarakhand, as its territory, will be used in all kinds of documents which has been enforced on by the Nepal government.

