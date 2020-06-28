Baltimore (US), Jun 28 (AP) Confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed the 10 million mark worldwide.

A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the grim milestone on Sunday, after India and Russia added thousands of new cases. The United States has confirmed more than 2.5 million infections, the most in the world.

Also Read | 68 Inmates in Maharashtra's Akola Jail Test Positive for COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

Globally, the Hopkins tally has reported nearly 500,000 deaths.

While Hopkins reports only confirmed coronavirus cases, experts believe the true number of people who have been infected could be as much as 10 times that figure, given that so many people can't get tested or may have the virus without showing any symptoms. (AP)

Also Read | Donald Trump Tulsa Rally: US President Staff Removed 'Do Not Sit Here, Please!' Social Distancing Stickers Before Rally, Watch Video.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)