Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson discussed regional and global challenges including Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and post-Covid global economic recovery here on Monday.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit.

During the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Modi congratulated PM Johnson for successfully organising the COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Marching ahead on Roadmap 2030. PM @narendramodi met UK PM @BorisJohnson in Glasgow today. Congratulated him for successfully organising @COP26. Discussed cooperation in areas like green hydrogen, renewables and cleantech. Also exchanged views on the economy, defence, P2P ties," Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to closely working with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation and adaptation of green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies including joint initiatives under ISA and CDRI.

The two Prime Ministers reviewed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 priorities particularly in the trade and economy, people-to-people, health, defence and security areas.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnership including steps taken towards the launch of FTA negotiations.

"Both leaders also discussed regional and global challenges including Afghanistan, Counter-Terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and post-Covid global economic recovery," the statement read.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated his desire to welcome PM Johnson in India soon. (ANI)

