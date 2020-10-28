Berlin, October 28: The coronavirus incidence in Germany is very high, and if this continues, the healthcare system will reach its limits in a few weeks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"We are talking about the fact that the rate of the virus spread is especially high, we see an exponential increase in numbers. ... Today we had twice as many new infections as a week ago, similarly with other important indicators. Also Read | When Will COVID-19 Vaccine be Available? Possibly by Christmas, Says UK Govt’s Taskforce Chief Kate Bingham.

For example, the number of patients in intensive care has doubled over the last 10 days," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin following an online meeting with the heads of federal states on countering the coronavirus pandemic. The number of patients who are on lung ventilation has also doubled in 9 days, she noted. Germany Imposes 4-Week Lockdown From Monday; Restaurants, Bars, Theatres Closed Till November-End.

"Our healthcare system today is still coping with these challenges, but if these rates continue, then we will reach the limits of the capabilities of the health care system within few weeks," the chancellor added.

