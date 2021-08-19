Brasilia [Brazil], August 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 41,714 to 20,457,897 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,064 to 571,662 people within the same period of time.

Also Read | Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Fled Kabul With $169 Million in Cash, Claims Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan.

More than 19.36 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 37,613 new coronavirus cases, with 1,106 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Who Fled The Country After Taliban Sweep, Now In Abu Dhabi, Says UAE Govt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)