Yangon [Myanmar], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 66,734, with 1,136 more cases reported in Myanmar, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry on Friday.

Twenty-six more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,534 on Friday, the release said.

Also Read | Peter Sutcliffe, Nicknamed Yorkshire Ripper, Dies of COVID-19, Britain’s Serial Killer Had Refused Treatment.

A total of 50,336 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 and 869,228 samples have been tested for the disease. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)