England, November 13: Britain's infamous serial killer Peter Sutcliffe has died of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection at the age of 74. Peter Sutcliffe, also known as the Yorkshire Ripper, was serving a whole life term for killing 13 women across Yorkshire and Manchester in the UK between 1975 and 1980. Sutcliffe died in a hospital where he had reportedly refused treatment for COVID-19. 'Chain Man', West Bengal's Serial Killer Kamruzzaman Sarkar, Sentenced to Death for Rape and Murder; Superstition Had Led to His Arrest.

"HMP (Her Majesty's Prison) Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on 13 November. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed," a Prison Service spokesperson told CNN. Sutcliffe was convicted of killing of 13 women and attempting to kill at least seven more in 1981. His first victim was 28-year-old mother-of-four Wilma McCann, who was hit with a hammer and stabbed 15 times. Serial Killer Jolly Shaju Who Killed 6 Family Members Reveals Reason Why She Murdered Each of Them.

Who is Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe?

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe was a serial killer who murdered 13 women across Yorkshire and Manchester between 1975 and 1980. Born in Shipley, West Yorkshire on June 2, 1946, Sutcliffe was a school dropout. He was working as a tyre fitter and a lorry driver when he killed 13 women, mostly prostitutes. He first attacked Anna Rogulskyj in July 1975.

Peter Sutcliffe was arrested from Sheffield on January 2, 1981. UK media nicknamed him the Yorkshire Ripper after "Jack the Ripper", a serial killer from London who was active in 1888. They were called "ripper" because they would mutilate victims’ bodies with a hammer and a screwdriver.

