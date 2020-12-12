Geneva [Switzerland], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday warned about a spike of approximately 60 per cent in Covid-19 fatalities in the world over the last six weeks, with majority of cases and deaths concentrated in Europe and the Americas.

"In the past six weeks, the number of weekly deaths has increased by around 60 per cent. Most cases and deaths are in Europe and the Americas," Tedros said at a briefing.The health official went on to call on people to exercise caution as the holiday season approaches.

"The festive season is a time to relax and to celebrate, but we must not relax our guard. Celebration can very quickly turn to sadness if we fail to take the right precautions. As you prepare to celebrate over the coming weeks, please, please consider your plans carefully," Tedros advised.

As the Christmas season along with New Year celebrations are approaching, health experts are concerned that social gatherings could create fertile soil for the spread of Covid-19 as people travel to meet their relatives or on vacation. (ANI/Sputnik)

