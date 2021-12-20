Sofia [Bulgaria], December 20 (ANI/Novinite): 724,793 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 456. 96,008 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 15,637 tests were performed, bringing the total to 7,119,393.

Of the medical staff, 17,880 were infected, including 4,742 doctors, 5,912 nurses, 3,199 paramedics and 360 paramedics. There are 4,613 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 527 are in intensive care units.

598,703 people were cured, of which 241 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 30,082, and 35 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of vaccine doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is now 3,587,678, with 3,919 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours.

80.48 per cent of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 77.14 per cent of the dead were not vaccinated. 139 are newly admitted to hospital, and 87.77 per cent of them have not been vaccinated. (ANI/Novinite)

