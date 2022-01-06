Islamabad [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): Pakistan Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Thursday that the country does not have any plans to impose lockdown despite the Omicron-driven fifth wave.

The Minister's statement came at a time when the COVID cases in the country for the last 24 hours have crossed the 1,000 mark. It reported a total of 1,084 new coronavirus cases in a day, reported the Dawn News.

"At this time there is no plan of imposing lockdowns. We are looking at COVID numbers very closely as we shared today what has happened in the rest of the world and what is starting to happen in Pakistan," Umar told Geo News.

Last year on October 14, Pakistan has reported more than 1,000 cases with 1,086 cases and now the country is in the same state crossing the 1000 mark. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity rate has risen to 2.32 per cent.

Earlier, during a press conference, Head of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar urged the public to take precautionary measures and get the vaccination done.

He shared his concern on the Omicron variant and said that vaccination will lead to a lesser impact of the Omicron wave and also pointed out that the Omicron strain is more in Karachi and Lahore. (ANI)

