Islamabad, Oct 15 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday further relaxed coronavirus related restrictions by allowing the reopening of cinemas and shrines for fully vaccinated people.

The decision was taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) at a meeting after the pandemic situation continued to improve.

Cinemas and shrines are allowed to reopen for fully vaccinated citizens and one-day weekly closure of businesses has also been abolished, the NCOC said in a statement.

It also allowed an increase in the number of guests attending indoor wedding ceremonies from 200 to 300 and from 300 to 500 for outdoor weddings.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, asked the people to follow guidelines and get vaccinated.

Responding to a survey by Gallup Pakistan that 86 per cent people believe that Pakistan could overcome the coronavirus threat, he said: “We are thankful to the nation… but it would only be possible if people get vaccinated at the earliest.”

He also warned of the risk of the COVID-19 spread in the arrival of winter if people failed to get jabs.

The relaxation came as the country registered 1,086 new cases and 27 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

It said that over 34.80 million people were fully vaccinated while nearly 65 million were partly vaccinated.

Earlier, the NCOC allowed full opening of all education institutions from October 11.

