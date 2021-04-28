Lisbon [Portugal], April 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has announced the end of the "state of emergency" on April 30, due to the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"After hearing the experts and the parties in the Assembly of the Republic, all seen and considered, I decided not to renew the state of emergency," the head of state said in a speech to the nation on Tuesday.

Decreed since November 9, 2020, this highest level of civil protection in the country, which allows restrictions on people's rights and freedom, had been renewed 15 times to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Portugal.

"This decision weighed in the stabilisation and even the decrease in the average number of deaths, patients in the infirmary and in intensive care, as well as the stabilisation of the number of infected people, that is, the incidence of the pandemic," the President explained, noting that the pandemic remains under control even though "a month has passed since Easter and the reopening of schools".

However, he was quick to warn that "we are not yet at a time free of COVID-19, or free of viruses", and the Portuguese still face the risk of new variants, which "justifies a concern for all".

"Without a state of emergency, it is necessary to maintain or adopt all measures considered indispensable to prevent setbacks, returns to a past that we do not want," he said, adding "the times ahead will be demanding".

A report released Tuesday by Portugal's Directorate-General for Health showed that 22 per cent of the population has already received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 8 per cent has received both doses.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with the already-authorised coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, a total of 276 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 92 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain, and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organisation Tuesday. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)