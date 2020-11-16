Washington DC, November 16: After the US biotech company Moderna on Monday announced significant interim results of its Covid-19 vaccine, the White House credited US President Donald Trump for the progress of the vaccine which has been shown to be 94.5 per cent effective for the treatment of coronavirus. While thanking Trump, White House Press Secretary McEnany lauded his administration's Operation Warp Speed, under which the advancement was made.

"Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump's highly successful Operation Warp Speed, a second vaccine (Moderna) has shown high efficacy in Phase 3 clinical trial. This news comes just after Pfizer likewise proved successful. Big wins for all," White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany tweeted.

US biotech company Moderna on Monday announced a potential Covid-19 vaccine, which has been shown to be 94.5 per cent effective at protecting people from coronavirus, according to interim results from late-stage clinical trials. Also Read | Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 94.5% Effective in Phase 3 Trials, Likely to Receive Emergency Use Approval From US FDA.

This announcement followed announcements by US giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech who said their vaccine, was found to be more than 90 per cent effective. This development comes as the US continues to be the worst affected country by the pandemic with over 11 million cases of coronavirus.

