World News | Crews Dismantling Indianapolis Confederate Soldiers Monument

Indianapolis, Jun 8 (AP) Workers in Indianapolis on Monday started dismantling a monument that is dedicated to Confederate soldiers who died at a Union prison camp in the city.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced last week that the monument would be removed from Garfield Park. It was moved there from a cemetery in 1928 following efforts by public officials active in the Ku Klux Klan who sought to "make the monument more visible to the public," according to a news release from Hogsett's office.

The Indianapolis Parks Board passed a resolution in 2017 to remove the monument once funding was secured, but that never happened.

Hogsett said the city was identifying a source of funding, with the expected cost ranging from USD 50,000 to USD 100,000.

The parks resolution came after an Indianapolis man was arrested for vandalizing the memorial following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, fueled by that city's proposal to remove Confederate statues there. A woman died during the rally.

The monument was commissioned in 1912 for Greenlawn Cemetery to commemorate Confederate prisoners of war who died at Camp Morton in Indianapolis. (AP)

