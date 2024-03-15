Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Zagreb, Mar 15 (AP) Croatia will hold a parliamentary election on April 17, the country's president said on Friday.

President Zoran Milanovic scheduled the vote after Croatia's parliament dissolved on Thursday.

Also Read | NASSCOM and Business NSW Sign MoU To Allow Faster Access to India and Australia Markets.

The ballot next month will pit the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union against a group of centre and left-leaning parties who have announced they will run as an alliance.

Milanovic also set the country's voting for the European Parliament on June 7. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has urged that the election for the national parliament be held first.

Also Read | McDonald’s System Down: Fast Food Restaurant Chain Reports System Outages Across the Globe.

Plenkovic and his HDZ party have faced mounting accusations of corruption from the opposition ahead of the ballot. He has denied the claims.

Croatia is also slated to hold a presidential election by the end of the year.

Plenkovic's HDZ largely has held power since Croatia gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

The Adriatic Sea nation became the newest member of the European Union in 2013 and joined Europe's free travel and euro zones last year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)