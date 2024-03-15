London, Mar 15: Reports of system outages at McDonald's are growing around the world, shuttering restaurants and leading to social media complaints.

McDonald's in Japan posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide." McDonald’s India to Use Word Cheese in Products as FSSAI and NABL Verify Quality.

It added that it apologized for the inconvenience. The website Downdetector also reported a spike in problems with the McDonald's app in the last couple of hours. McDonald’s Faces Maharashtra FDA’s Heat for Allegedly Using Cheap Vegetable Oil as Substitute for Cheese in Burgers and Nuggets.

Media outlets reported that customers from Australia to the U.K. have complained of issues with ordering, including a customer who posted a photo to X that saying a kiosk was unavailable.