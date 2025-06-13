New York, Jun 13 (AP) Oil prices are leaping, and stocks are falling on worries that Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear and military targets could escalate further and damage the flow of crude around the world, along with the global economy.

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in early trading Friday and on track for its worst day in more than two weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 423 points, or 1%, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.8%. The price of a barrel of benchmark US crude jumped 7.3%. Iran is one of the world's major producers of oil. (AP)

