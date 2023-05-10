Naypyidaw [Myanmar], May 10 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Cyclone Mocha is likely to make landfall off the Myanmar coast around 12 am (local time) on May 14. Wind speeds in excess of 110 kmph, accompanied by heavy rains, are likely prior to/during this period, Indian Embassy in Myanmar said in a public advisory.

"All Indian nationals in Myanmar are advised to keep a watch on the weather forecast news and be prepared for any eventuality," the advisory stated.

The advisory further requested the people to abide by the advisories being issued by the local authorities, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology of Maynmar, through its website www.moezala.gov.mm (and its Facebook page) from time to time.

People were being advised to avoid non-essential travel and stock up on essential supplies, including drinking water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards during the past six hours and is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region by the evening.

"The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards during past 06 hours with a speed of 05 kmph and lay centred at 23:30 hours IST of 9th May 2023 over the same region near latitude 8.5°N and longitude 89.3°E, about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1460 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1340 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar)", an official statement said.

The bulletin also informed that the movement of the depression is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region around the 10th of May evening. Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by the 11th May morning and very severe cyclonic storm by 11th May mid-night over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal," the statement said.

It mentioned that on May 14, the depression is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar).

"Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of 14th May 2023," added the statement.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said people need not fear the cyclone as her government was equipped to handle the situation.

"There is no need to fear the cyclone. If need be, we will shift people from coastal areas. The forecast suggests that the cyclone will move to Bangladesh and, thereafter, towards Myanmar," CM Banerjee said. (ANI)

