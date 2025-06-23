Prague, Jun 23 (AP) Prague's High Court cancelled for the second time on Monday a lower court ruling that acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a USD 2 million case involving a European Union subsidy.

The court returned the case for retrial to Prague's Municipal Court to deal with it, saying the lower court, which acquitted Babis for the second time last year, did not properly assess evidence.

Babis had pleaded not guilty and repeatedly said the charges against him were politically motivated. The prosecution had originally requested a suspended sentence and a fine to be paid by the populist billionaire who left the courtroom before the verdict was announced.

The municipal court acquitted Babis for the first time in 2023. Prague's High Court later cancelled that decision and ordered the case to be retried at the same court.

Babis' former associate Jana Nagyova, who signed the subsidy request, will also face retrial.

The case centred around a farm known as the Stork's Nest, which received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis' family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.

The subsidies were meant for medium- and small-sized businesses, which Agrofert wouldn't have been eligible for. The conglomerate later returned the subsidy.

The lower court previously said what Babis did was not considered criminal.

Babis has become part of the country's opposition after his populist ANO (YES) centrist movement lost the 2021 parliamentary election. He also contended for the largely ceremonial post of president in January 2023 but lost to Petr Pavel, a retired army general.

Monday's verdict comes just months before October's parliamentary election in which Babis and his movement are predicted to win the vote. (AP)

