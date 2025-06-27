New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will hold a special event on Sunday, July 13, at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi to celebrate the 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama.

This occasion aims to honour the Dalai Lama's lasting impact, spiritual teachings, and his contributions toward promoting global peace and compassion.

The entire day will be dedicated to commemorating the occasion, bringing together a notable array of international scholars, Buddhist leaders, and experts who have had long-standing associations with Dalai Lama.

The schedule will include panel discussions covering topics that resonate with His Holiness's principal teachings and his outlook for the future of Buddhism. Significant themes will include the "Relevance of Buddha Dharma in the 21st Century" and "The Future of Tibetan Buddhism and the Preservation of its Culture."

A key feature of the day will be a session called "Quantum Physics, Neurosciences and Buddhism," which will investigate how modern science intersects with traditional Buddhist philosophy.

The event will wrap up with the adoption of a special declaration focused on "Karuna & Its Relevance in Conflict Avoidance," highlighting compassion as a core principle for addressing contemporary global challenges.

Among the esteemed participants will be Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche, a prominent scholar and former Prime Minister of the Central Tibetan Administration, and Richard Davidson, a well-known American psychologist and founder of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Other international figures taking part include Most Ven. Phrarat Vajarasuttiwong from Thailand, Geshe Lobsang Tenzin Negi from Emory University, Prof. Ceon Ramon from the University of Washington, and Buddhist scholar Alex Berzin.

Also participating in the event are Edi Ramawijaya Putra, Rector of Sriwijaya State Buddhist College in Indonesia; Ven. Nicholas Vreeland, former Abbot of Ratod Monastery and the subject of the documentary Monk with a Camera; Kate Saunders, former head of the International Campaign for Tibet; and Claude Arpi, Distinguished Fellow at the Centre of Excellence for Himalayan Studies, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence in Delhi. (ANI)

