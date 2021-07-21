Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): The 27-year-old daughter of former Pakistani diplomat to South Korea was found shot dead in Islamabad on Tuesday night, Samaa TV reported citing a police statement.

According to police, the victim identified as Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Ali Mukadam was found dead in a house in F-7/4 in Islamabad.

"She was first shot and then slaughtered," the investigating officer said. Another person was injured in the attack as well, Samaa TV reported.

"A man named Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station," Islamabad police tweeted.

A case has been registered and police have launched an investigation.

Shaukat Mukadam, has served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the spokesman for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed his condolences to Mukadam on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former Ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice," Chaudhri tweeted with the hashtag #JusticeForNoor

This case comes after Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Najib Alikhil, Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan, was on Friday "abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has accused Afghanistan and India of "distorting" the facts related to Alikhil's kidnapping, Dawn reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the minister said the incident was not a kidnapping and is part of a series of attempts to defame and destabilise Pakistan. (ANI)

