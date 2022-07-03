Washington, Jul 3 (AP) A truck hit a bicyclist and careened into a fireworks stand Saturday evening at an intersection in northeast Washington, killing the bicyclist and a man working in the stand, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The accident at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE occurred about 5:30 pm, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The adult male victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Assistant Police Chief Wilfredo Manlapaz said the driver of the truck apparently was suffering a medical emergency when the accident occurred and was being treated at a local hospital. The bicyclist was in the crosswalk when he was struck, Manlapaz said.

A photograph posted online by the MPD showed a demolished stand amid scattered debris.(AP)

