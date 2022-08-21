Mogadishu [Somalia], August 21 (ANI): The number of deaths from the attack of al-Shabaab terrorists on Hayat Hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has risen to 30, media reports said on Saturday.

The radio station reported that a standoff still remains at the scene and one militant is inside the hotel, Sputnik reported citing the Dalsan local radio station.

According to the report, the list of the victims includes the owner of the hotel, Abdirahman Hassan Iman.

On Friday night, three explosions and gunfire between the Somali security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group occurred at Hayat Hotel, which is a popular place among lawmakers and government officials.

The shooting between security officers and the attackers has been going on for nearly 24 hours, according to local media.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital of Mogadishu and several other areas.

Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.

Back in May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions to combat the growing threat posed by al-Shabaab to US partner forces, according to the Russian news agency.

13 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in the recent US airstrike in Somalia on August 14, according to the US Africa Command, the report added.

India on Saturday condemned the attack on the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu in the strongest words. It also expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the victims and assured India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism.

"India strongly condemns the attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and expresses heartfelt condolences to the victims and families of this cowardly act of terrorism. India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. (ANI)

