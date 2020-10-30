Ankara [Turkey], October 30 (ANI): The death toll from a major earthquake in the Turkish city of Izmir has risen to six, while the number of injured reached 202, according to the country's disaster agency.

Search and rescue operations are underway around damaged buildings in Turkey's third-largest city by population, reported Anadolu News Agency.

Over 50 vehicles and nearly 200 rescue workers were dispatched to the scene, the disaster agency added.

Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Kosger reported that there was a partial tsunami in the coastal district of Seferihisar, where at least one person was injured.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted the Aegean sea on Friday, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake had occurred at 2.51 pm local time, at a depth of 16.54 kilometres (around 10 miles) as per AFAD, reported Anadolu News Agency.

The AFAD mentioned that an emergency aid of 3 million Turkish liras (around USD 359.000) was sent to the region. (ANI)

