Moscow [Russia], April 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may attend the Victory Day celebrations in the Russian capital Moscow on May 9, TASS reported, citing sources in the Indian government.

"[Singh's visit to Moscow for the parade] is possible," the agency's source said in response to a question on the matter.

Also Read | US-China Tariff War: Beijing Hits Back at Donald Trump With 84% Retaliatory Tariff on American Goods, Up From 34%, Effective April 10.

The Victory Day celebrations mark the Soviet victory over Germany in World War II.

Last year in December, Rajnath Singh visited Russia for the Commissioning Ceremony of INS Tushil in the country's Kaliningrad. Singh also paid tributes at 'The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War and interacted with members of the Indian community.

Also Read | Russia Victory Day Parade: Vladimir Putin Invites PM Narendra Modi for Victory Day Parade on May 9.

Meanwhile, Putin is set to visit India, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov had confirmed in March.

The Russian Foreign Minister stated that Putin will visit India following the invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made his first foreign visit to Russia following his re-election in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

"[Russian] President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared," Lavrov had said as quoted by TASS.

Last year in July, PM Modi visited Russia on the invitation of President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Earlier in February, TASS reported that PM Modi is likely to visit Russia for the May 9 parade at Moscow's Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic Wa.

As per the military source cited by TASS, the visit by the PM has a "high probability."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a visit to the May 9 parade in Moscow. It is highly likely that it will take place," the agency's source said, TASS reported.

As per the military source cited by TASS, it was noted, "The issue of participation in the parade on Red Square of a ceremonial unit of the Indian armed forces, which should arrive at least a month [before the parade] for rehearsals, is also being worked out." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)