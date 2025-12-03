New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to meet Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov in New Delhi tomorrow as part of ongoing high-level discussions between India and Russia on defence cooperation and strategic partnership.

The meeting takes place after Russia's State Duma cleared a key military logistics agreement with India ahead of President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to New Delhi. The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS), signed earlier this year on February 18, was recently sent forward for ratification by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the decision demonstrated the strength of bilateral relations, describing the India-Russia partnership as "strategic and comprehensive" and calling the approval another step towards enhanced cooperation.

Details posted on the Duma website indicate the pact will enable military aircraft, naval vessels and other units from both countries to access each other's facilities for joint exercises, training, humanitarian work and disaster-relief operations.

Putin will attend the 23rd annual bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where defence and trade are expected to feature prominently. Ahead of the visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said possible discussions could include an additional S-400 missile system and talks on the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

He said the Su-57 is "the best plane in the world," and signalled Moscow's willingness to expand defence technology collaboration, including joint efforts such as BrahMos.

Peskov also noted Russia's aim to bolster cooperation in the civil nuclear sector, saying Moscow is prepared to offer India compact reactor technology while continuing work on existing projects like Kudankulam. (ANI)

