Berlin [Germany], February 29 (ANI): Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane interacted with the Federal Association of the German Security and Defence Industry (BDSV) in Berlin, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

In a meeting organised by BDSV on Wednesday, Defence Secretary outlined the recent changes in the Indian defence industry through progressive reforms, making it attractive to invest in India, and to enter into partnerships with the Indian defence industry, the release added.

Giridhar Aramane highlighted that India is progressively moving towards becoming the next defence innovation, manufacturing, and maintenance hub in Asia.

The Managing Director of BDSV, Hans Christoph Arzpodien, welcomed the Defence Secretary to the event, and provided the German defence industry perspective. The meeting was also attended by P Harish, Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Germany.

A number of German defence companies were present, represented by their top leadership, and an engaging discussion on business and investment possibilities was conducted, the release also said.

On Tuesday, the Defence Secretary, along with German Ministry of Defence State Secretary Benedikt Zimmer chaired the India-Germany High Defence Committee (HDC) meeting in Berlin.

The two sides discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, with a focus on developing the defence cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany.

Giridhar Aramane and Benedikt Zimmer held talks on the regional situation and discussed on potential defence industrial projects and proposals, according to Ministry of Defence press release. The two sides stressed the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting defence industries of India and Germany.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "They exchanged views on the regional security situation, discussed likely joint exercises with Germany in the Indo-Pacific, and deliberated on potential defence industrial projects and proposals."

"They emphasized on the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting the defence industries from both sides together. Of particular focus was the collaboration in high technology in defence," it added.

The India-Germany High Defence Committee (HDC) meeting comes after German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius' visit to India in 2023.

During his visit to Germany, Giridhar Aramane interacted with a prominent think tank German Institute of International and Security Affairs (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik - SWP) in Berlin.

India was also among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Germany after the Second World War. In 2021, the two nations marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. India and Germany have a 'Strategic Partnership' since May 2000, according to Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

