Colombo, Sep 5 (PTI) The Indian government on Sunday said it has initiated a visit by the Sri Lankan Armed Forces to New Delhi aimed at strengthening defence cooperation with specific focus on industrial expertise.

The Lankan delegation to New Delhi will comprise 39 officers who will be exposed to the functioning of all three Service Headquarters while also getting familiarised with routine of tri-service field formations.

During the visit “several interactions with top Indian Armed Forces officials and visits to various industries and cultural sites have also been scheduled”, according to an official statement.

Ahead of the delegation's departure, India's Deputy High Commissioner here Vinod K Jacob and Assistant Defence Adviser Lt Col Puneet Sushil visited the officers at Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) in Colombo on Saturday.

During the interaction, Jacob stressed that India and Sri Lanka have centuries old umbilical linkage underpinned by Buddhism and people to people ties.

Maj Gen Lalith Herath, Deputy Commandant, DSCSC appreciated India's efforts and persistent support towards realisation of the visit. He also underlined that the visit would contribute towards developing greater understanding among the student officers about India's culture, technical prowess and the structure of elite Indian Armed Forces.

"These visits are an initiative to promote camaraderie and bonhomie among the Armed Forces of both the countries and also testify to India's ‘Neighbourhood First' policy with specific focus on industrial expertise in the overall ambit of defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

