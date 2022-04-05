Moscow [Russia], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Danish Foreign Ministry decided to expel 15 Russian diplomats from the country, Reuters reported.

On Monday, a number of European countries announced a decision to expel Russian diplomats.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Moscow will respond to the expulsion of 15 Russian diplomats from Denmark.

Commenting on this, Zakharova indicated that "appropriate measures will be taken against employees of the foreign institutions of this country." (ANI/Sputnik)

