Quetta [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): Prominent Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch, currently detained, has firmly rejected recent allegations made by Pakistan's military, describing them as "baseless" and part of a broader campaign to silence dissent in Balochistan.

In a statement released from jail and shared on her official social media platform, Baloch responded to comments by Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who, during a press conference on Friday, accused her of being a "proxy of terrorists."

"This is a serious and recurring allegation made without a single shred of credible evidence," she said in the statement. "This pattern of unsubstantiated claims has become a disturbing hallmark of the DG ISPR's public statements."

Baloch denied any support for militant activity, clarifying that her earlier press conference--referenced by the DG ISPR--was misrepresented. She maintained that her only demand was transparency regarding unidentified bodies buried secretly following the Jaffar Express hijacking.

"During my press conference in March, I did not condone any act of violence," she said. "I asked for the identities of unidentified individuals, beyond the twelve named militants, who were buried in the dead of night at Quetta's Kasi graveyard."

In a post on X, Baloch reiterated her stance, stating: "My activism is peaceful and rooted in human rights. The ISPR's press conference is yet another attempt to silence Baloch voices."

She accused the military of covering up a pattern of abuses. "The armed group responsible publicly released names and photos. But over two dozen bodies were received. Who were the others?"

Concluding her statement, Baloch called on the international community to intervene. "The people of Balochistan deserve justice, not smear campaigns. They deserve answers, not threats."

The military has yet to issue a response to Baloch's latest remarks. (ANI)

