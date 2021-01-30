New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): There were no injuries in the low-intensity blast near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, and all of our staff are safes, the Israeli Embassy in India informed on Friday.

"Today, January 29, 2021, at around 5 pm IST, there was an explosion outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. There were no injuries, and all of our staff are safe at home," the Israeli Embassy said in a release.

Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India said that the incident is under investigation by the authorities in India who are in contact with the Israeli authorities.

"The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities. Authorities from both sides are cooperating in the investigation. We will continue to update as there are developments," Ron Malka tweeted.

The Israeli Embassy in a release said that they are working with Indian authorities to find the perpetrators and the motive behind this attack which happened on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"We are working with Indian authorities to find the perpetrators and the motive behind this attack. The incident happened on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries," the statement said.

Prior to this, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called his counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and assured him that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate those involved in the explosion.

Israeli Foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi thanked EAM Jaishankar and promised full cooperation and any help required from Israel. Alon Ushpiz, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, and India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, also spoke and agreed to cooperate. (ANI)

